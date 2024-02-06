All sections
NewsJanuary 2, 2021
Community COVID-19 testing events will continue throughoutout Missouri for next two weeks
Free COVID-19 testing events will be held throughout the state of Missouri over the next two weeks. The Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical have partnered with the state to continue hosting free coronavirus testing, as testing is an important factor in reducing the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services...
Brooke Holford
Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com Nurse Fred Kapelski talks to a person about to be tested in their car during the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Free COVID-19 Testing at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Free COVID-19 testing events will be held throughout the state of Missouri over the next two weeks.

The Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical have partnered with the state to continue hosting free coronavirus testing, as testing is an important factor in reducing the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Community testing events are scheduled in the following Missouri counties over the next two weeks: Atchison, Barry, Benton, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Clay, Gentry, Hickory, Holt, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Nodaway, St. Clair, St. Francois, St. Genevieve, St. Louis City, Stone, Washington and Worth.

The only requirement to receive free testing is Missouri residency, individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms. Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at no cost, and the test includes an anterior nasal swab.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should seek testing at a community testing event or their nearest testing site. Those who have had significant contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 should also consider being tested.

Missourians can register online for testing events at health.mo.gov/communitytest and continue to check back for future opportunities.

COVID-19 testing is a one-time assessment and will only show if a person is infected at the time of the test. Prevention measures, such as handwashing, social distancing and mask-wearing should still be practiced, even after testing has occurred.

