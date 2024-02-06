The only requirement to receive free testing is Missouri residency, individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms. Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at no cost, and the test includes an anterior nasal swab.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should seek testing at a community testing event or their nearest testing site. Those who have had significant contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 should also consider being tested.

Missourians can register online for testing events at health.mo.gov/communitytest and continue to check back for future opportunities.

COVID-19 testing is a one-time assessment and will only show if a person is infected at the time of the test. Prevention measures, such as handwashing, social distancing and mask-wearing should still be practiced, even after testing has occurred.