"I am determined to try to get as many buildings and places lit green," Ramsey said. "... I have Century Casino and the new hotel. I have Houck Stadium. I have the fountains in front of SEMO and I’m hopefully going to have the dome but I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not. We’re challenging all businesses (to participate), whether you go buy green floodlights or hang Christmas lights."

In addition to giving away light bulbs, the Foundation is selling yard signs for $12, green T-shirts for $20 and feather banners for $100 to help raise awareness. For businesses and schools, a sponsorship package is available for $500, which includes a yard sign, feather banner and 10 T-shirts. All proceeds will go toward providing mental health resources for the community.

"The goal is to try to get as much of the area in all five of our counties going green, talking about going green and promoting it on their Facebook pages," Ramsey said. "One of my board members is with Cape Public Schools and she sent out an email to all of her counterparts at Cape Public Schools. A lot of the staff purchased the shirts and they’re going to be doing the green Fridays. Jackson did as well."

According to Ramsey, relationships and performance at work or school can suffer because of mental illness, and many people aren’t conditioned to think about how mental health issues affect a broad spectrum of people.

"With mental health awareness month, we just try to raise awareness with the goal of trying to de-stigmatize having a mental health disorder. Anxiety, depression and all of those things, they are truly mental health disorders or behaviors and a lot of times people don’t think of them that way. By combining that process together and saying, ‘It’s OK to not be OK,' and those types of things, the goal is to make mental health issues become more acceptable and more the norm."

Ramsey said she feels it has become more socially acceptable for people to seek help and talk about their mental health issues over the years.

"It’s become more acceptable to talk about things that we didn’t get raised talking about," Ramsey said. "When I was a child, I had a couple of kids that I went to grade school with whose dad shot himself in the front yard and it wasn’t talked about. We knew it happened but you didn’t talk about it, the scars that had to be there and that still are there from that. Right after the first of the year, we had a kid in Jackson who was a college student who took his life and everybody knew it, and they talked about it. They used that as a method to help keep that from happening again."