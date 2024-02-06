All sections
NewsSeptember 3, 2017
Community conversations to focus on overcoming racism, oppression
A series of 10 "community conversations" focusing on overcoming racism and oppression will be held in Cape Girardeau, starting Tuesday. Renita Green, pastor of St. James AME Church, is one of the organizers of the sessions. Green said the free conversations are "to and about and for white people," although people of all races are welcome to attend...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

A series of 10 "community conversations" focusing on overcoming racism and oppression will be held in Cape Girardeau, starting Tuesday.

Renita Green, pastor of St. James AME Church, is one of the organizers of the sessions.

Green said the free conversations are "to and about and for white people," although people of all races are welcome to attend.

The series is designed to help whites "identify how we cause and contribute to oppression and harm for nonwhite people," Green said.

She said she hopes these discussions will empower participants to actively address racism.

Green said too often there is "willful ignorance" on the part of white residents when it comes to racism. The discussions are "geared for people who want an understanding," she said.

While the focus is on racism, Green said there also will be some discussion regarding gender issues with the goal that "we accept people as humans."

The discussions will take place at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, starting at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Nov. 7, Green said.

Each discussion will focus on a different theme and guest "experts" will be brought in for various sessions, she said.

Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs, a Southeast Missouri State University instructor of communication studies, is helping to organize the meetings.

Clubbs said the sessions are designed to "create a safe space for folks who want to help (combat oppression) but don't know what to do."

Those who are sympathetic to efforts to tackle racism and oppression are the ones who are most likely to attend, she said.

Clubbs said she hopes participants then will be able to speak up about such issues in the future.

Clubbs said those leading the "conversations" include a preacher, two teachers and a social worker.

"We believe in the power of folks being able to learn stuff," she said.

White residents often are oblivious to racism, she said.

"I think that is an element of white privilege to not be able to think about it," she added.

Minority residents "don't get that luxury," she said. "They wake up black every day."

The schedule of sessions is as follows:

  • Tuesday, "Back the Blue/Blue Lives Matter: What's the Issue?"
  • Sept. 12, "Symbols and Signs in Media"
  • Sept. 19, "Profiling: I'm not a terrorist, I just play one on TV"
  • Sept. 26, "Diverse Organizations or Why there is no white history month?"
  • Oct. 3, "The School to Prison Pipeline"
  • Oct. 10, "Equality vs. Equity"
  • Oct. 17, "More than Pink and Blue: Beyond the Gender Binary"
  • Oct. 24, "What does it mean to be an American?"
  • Oct. 31, "It's a Culture, Not a Costume"
  • Nov. 7, "I Don't See Color"

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Pertinent address:

11 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

