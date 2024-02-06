Community comes together to support one of their own

Chaffee, Missouri, residents have pulled together to support a young man injured in a recent vehicle crash.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, Seger Ruiz was in a three-car accident. Ruiz was a passenger of one of the vehicles and sustained severe injuries. Ruiz was flown to St.Louis for treatment.

When news of the accident spread in the community, it kickstarted a wave of outreach. Within two days of the accident. Chaffee Fire Department had organized a fundraising effort at one of the main intersections in Chaffee. In three hours, the effort raised more than $3,600.

Ruiz's former teacher and Student Council advisor, Morgan Swinford, started a GoFundMe for Ruiz, with approval of his family, and a bank account for all funds raised for his medical bills.

Local boutique owner and Chaffee graduate Emily Brinkopf, created the "Seger Strong" shirts, with all the profits going to the Ruiz family. Ruiz’s cousin Halle Ressel was able distribute them after 362 shirts were sold in three days. Swinford with the help of the Student Council sold a hundred "Seger Strong" bracelets and had to order more to meet the demand.

Ruiz graduated from Chaffee High school earlier this year. During his senior year of school, he was one of the Student Council co-presidents. He is a volunteer firefighter and a first responder.

Swinford said he is one of those young people who always wants to help, citing as an example his work after an accident in Meadow Heights in which a student was killed in an ATV accident. Upon hearing this, Ruiz went to Swinford and wanted to do something to honor his life at an upcoming basketball game. Ruiz created a shirt design, got the sizes of both teams and surprised the other team's fans with the shirts.

"Like the fans on the other side because it was a surprise for them. When the fans walked in and saw everybody wearing the shirts, they were so overwhelmed. Like I said it was all Seger, it was his idea. He did everything. He is just one of those kids that always wants to help, so now it's time that we come together and help him."