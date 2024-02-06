Community Caring Council to host 29th annual conference

The Community Caring Council is hosting its annual conference at Dempster Hall on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University at 8:30 a.m. on June 14. The day's agenda will focus primarily on the issue of food insecurity in Southeast Missouri.

In an effort to raise awareness about important issues affecting the region, Community Caring Council annual conference planning committee member Melissa Stickel said the conference is available to anyone in the community.

Community Caring Council is a not-for-profit entity in partnership with Southeast's department of social work, she said. It's also one of 20 community partnerships for the state of Missouri.

"Essentially, we are a social service agency in the community," Stickel said. "Not only do we provide direct client assistance, but we also bring groups of people together."

The event will feature breakout sessions throughout the morning and afternoon, along with several guest speakers including No Kids Hungry program director Jon Barry. Tracy Morrow of Empower Missouri and a representative from the USDA office in Denver also will attend. Morrow will be discussing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

No Kids Hungry focuses on reducing child hunger through after-school meals, breakfasts and summer meals, according to Stickel. The organization also focuses on "filling that gap" and what to do over the summer when there's no school program.

Ideally, Stickel wants a person attending the event to walk away with "not just the knowledge of things that are happening, but they can also walk away with some actionable items on how they can impact food insecurity."

Stickel said a wide range of issues would be discussed, including senior hunger, infant health and food insecurity and summer meals for youth.