Community Care Day held Friday at One City

At noon Friday, One City in Cape Girardeau hosted a free lunch, health services and community infosessions in honor of "Community Care Day."

Volunteers from Salvation Army joined the day's events at the organization's headquarters at 610 Independence St., where locals enjoyed fresh, hot pizza before receiving information about a variety of community-oriented services.

Among others, those present serving refreshments included Pat Carter of the Salvation Army and Christina Cheek, whose husband, pastor Brett Cheek of LaCroix Church, helped lead the community in prayer during Thursday's day of prayer celebration at Lynwood Baptist Church.

About a dozen different stations were set up, tables heavy with brochures, cards and information, representing various sectors of community outreach.