Communicator named CGPD Employee of the Year

Josh McKinney, right, lead communicator with Cape Girardeau Police Department, was named Employee of the Year during the department's annual Christmas luncheon. McKinney, seen here with Police Chief Wes Blair, has been with the department since 2018. The lead communicator serves as the training coordinator for his unit, where he recently revamped the entire process, according to a department Facebook post. It isn't unusual for McKinney to log more than 100 hours in a pay period in order to make sure his unit is staffed. "Despite the overwhelming amount of work the Communications Unit has had due to ongoing staff shortages in 2022, Josh always finds a way to assist," the post said.