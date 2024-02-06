Common Pleas fountain gets a new coat of paint

Craig Hess of the Cape Girardeau County Public Works Department on Tuesday morning applies a coat of black spray paint to the bottom tier of the fountain outside the Common Pleas Courthouse. The base of the fountain will also get a fresh coat of paint before it begins operating for the season.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.