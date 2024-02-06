Committee votes down Medicaid expansion funding in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers Thursday voted against funding a voter-approved Medicaid health care expansion that's now enshrined in the state Constitution.

House Budget Committee members voted 20-9 against a spending plan to cover thousands of low-income adults under the government health insurance program.

St. Louis Democratic Rep. Peter Merideth called the move "blatantly unconstitutional" in a statement and said if lawmakers don't fund the program willingly, a court will force them to do so.

"Ultimately, Medicaid expansion will happen, despite Republicans' political games in refusing to fund it," Merideth said.

Voters last year added Missouri to the list of states to approve Medicaid expansion under former President Barack Obama's federal health care law.

The state's Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and its income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.

Expanded eligibility takes effect in July. But the Budget Committee's move Thursday could complicate that, although there's still time for lawmakers to approve funding for Medicaid expansion before the Legislature's May deadline to pass spending bills.