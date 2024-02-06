Committee to start planning process for indoor aquatic center in Cape

Planning for an indoor aquatic center will begin soon now that Cape Girardeau city government and the local school district have named a joint committee to guide the process.

City manager Scott Meyer said he expects the planning to take several months.

Meyer said the meetings will be open to the public. The committee consists of Meyer, Mayor Bob Fox and business leader Kathy Bertrand representing the city; and Cape Girardeau school superintendent Neil Glass, board president Kyle McDonald and resident and swimming enthusiast Clay Hahs representing the school district.

Meyer said the city likely would pay for the consultant out of the funding it has pledged to the project.

Voters in April extended the parks/stormwater sales tax, which will generate money for a number of projects including $6 million for an indoor aquatic facility.

But city officials have expressed hope perhaps a $12 million facility could be built. Such a project would involve a partnership with the school district and maybe others, Meyer said.

Glass said Tuesday a consultant could provide information on what it would cost to construct an indoor aquatic center and ï¿½also give an idea of the operating cost.ï¿½

Meyer said part of the planning involves deciding the size of the pool and other items such as whether to include a separate diving area and recreational components.

He said the committee also needs to look at the income that might be generated from such a facility to help cover operating costs.

The city manager envisions the planning will be similar to one in recent years regarding an indoor sports complex. That process involved a joint committee of the city and Midameria Hotels Corp., which led to development of the SportsPlex.

Meyer and Glass said they hope the aquatic center committee will finalize a recommendation by the end of the year.

Meyer said any final decision on the project rests with the city council and the school board. Both governmental bodies would have to agree for the project to proceed, he said.

The planning will include recommending a site for the new aquatic center.

