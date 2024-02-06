Committee to hold tax-reform hearing Friday in Cape

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ Committee for Simple, Fair and Low Taxes will hold a hearing today in Cape Girardeau.
The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Osage Centre.
Greitens created the committee to study Missouri’s tax rates and tax credits and to recommend proposed reforms.
Committee members are charged with making recommendations to the governor by June 30 for comprehensive tax-reform legislation, said state Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson.
“There is probably not another subject so politically contentious as taxes,” Lichtenegger said in a news release.
She said she wants her constituents to attend the hearing.
“Don’t overlook this opportunity to offer feedback on tax-credit programs, tax-saving suggestions and voice concerns,” she said in the release.
Pertinent address:
1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
