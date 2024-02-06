Committee to hold tax-reform hearing Friday in Cape

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ Committee for Simple, Fair and Low Taxes will hold a hearing today in Cape Girardeau.

The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Osage Centre.

Greitens created the committee to study Missouri’s tax rates and tax credits and to recommend proposed reforms.

Committee members are charged with making recommendations to the governor by June 30 for comprehensive tax-reform legislation, said state Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson.