February 3, 2017

Committee advances bill to fund Scottrade Center upgrades

ST. LOUIS -- A bill to provide millions of dollars in city money for renovations to the arena that is home to the St. Louis Blues has passed an aldermanic committee after several tries. The Ways and Means Committee approved the bill Wednesday. The full Board of Aldermen is expected to consider the bill Friday...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A bill to provide millions of dollars in city money for renovations to the arena that is home to the St. Louis Blues has passed an aldermanic committee after several tries.

The Ways and Means Committee approved the bill Wednesday. The full Board of Aldermen is expected to consider the bill Friday.

The Blues are asking St. Louis for $70 million to renovate the Scottrade Center, a city-owned building constructed in the early 1990s. Blues officials said without an upgrade, they'll struggle to attract big-time events like NCAA tournament games and college wrestling championships.

