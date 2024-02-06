He noted his involvement over the years with various organizations and programs geared toward eliminating poverty and promoting equity. He lamented that those programs often fail, a realization that slowly came to him. He recounted seeing Blacks in his hometown gain political, economic and educational power while community issues such as violence, drug use and poverty remained or worsened.

"After 55 years, I finally figured out one thing for me: No outside source is going to solve the problems of my community. It's just not going to happen," he said. "There is no law that is going to be passed that is going to end all racism or solve all problems and despair in my community."

Instead, he encouraged attendees to do what they can as individuals.

"Tonight's theme is 'CommUNITY: Justice. Equity. Love,' and I suggest to you that the way to community, the way to justice, the way to equity, the way to show our love for one another is for each one of us -- as well as myself -- each one of us must look inward and commit to love one another, to feed the hungry ourselves and, yes, clothe the naked," he said.

SEMO president Carlos Vargas focused his comments on one aspect of the night's theme, quoting the civil rights leader.

"He once said, 'I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear,'" Vargas noted. "And I agree with that. Love, giving, respect and engaging with your community, that is how you change hearts and minds. That is the way you move forward jointly and positively with others."

The university began hosting the event in 2006, and the featured speaker at the inaugural celebration was Martin Luther King III.