All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 27, 2022
'Commit to love one another': MLK Celebration Dinner speaker: Helping one another is way to strengthen community
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Attendees of Wednesday's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner, hosted by Southeast Missouri State University, listen as keynote speaker Brian S. Miller, federal judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas, addresses the crowd via videoconference. Miller encouraged the group to look inward to solve societal problems.
Attendees of Wednesday's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner, hosted by Southeast Missouri State University, listen as keynote speaker Brian S. Miller, federal judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas, addresses the crowd via videoconference. Miller encouraged the group to look inward to solve societal problems.Rick Fahr

This story has been updated.

Wednesday's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner mixed a theme of "CommUNITY: Justice. Equity. Love," with a challenge from the keynote speaker to look within for answers to today's challenges.

Judge Brian S. Miller keynoted this year's celebration at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. He spoke via videoconference, noting a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Miller, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, is a judge in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, serving as chief judge from 2012 to 2019. Prior to his federal service, he was an associate judge on the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

He told the hundreds of attendees of his Arkansas Delta ancestors, progressing from his great-grandfather being born a slave to his grandfather becoming a doctor to his father serving as his hometown's first Black mayor.

Soloist Peighton Robinson, right, and her mother, Ramona Bailey, who accompanied her on piano, walk away from the stage after performing at Wednesday's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner, hosted by Southeast Missouri State University. The duo presented a musical version of The Lord's Prayer.
Soloist Peighton Robinson, right, and her mother, Ramona Bailey, who accompanied her on piano, walk away from the stage after performing at Wednesday's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner, hosted by Southeast Missouri State University. The duo presented a musical version of The Lord's Prayer.Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissourian.com
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He noted his involvement over the years with various organizations and programs geared toward eliminating poverty and promoting equity. He lamented that those programs often fail, a realization that slowly came to him. He recounted seeing Blacks in his hometown gain political, economic and educational power while community issues such as violence, drug use and poverty remained or worsened.

"After 55 years, I finally figured out one thing for me: No outside source is going to solve the problems of my community. It's just not going to happen," he said. "There is no law that is going to be passed that is going to end all racism or solve all problems and despair in my community."

Instead, he encouraged attendees to do what they can as individuals.

"Tonight's theme is 'CommUNITY: Justice. Equity. Love,' and I suggest to you that the way to community, the way to justice, the way to equity, the way to show our love for one another is for each one of us -- as well as myself -- each one of us must look inward and commit to love one another, to feed the hungry ourselves and, yes, clothe the naked," he said.

SEMO president Carlos Vargas focused his comments on one aspect of the night's theme, quoting the civil rights leader.

"He once said, 'I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear,'" Vargas noted. "And I agree with that. Love, giving, respect and engaging with your community, that is how you change hearts and minds. That is the way you move forward jointly and positively with others."

The university began hosting the event in 2006, and the featured speaker at the inaugural celebration was Martin Luther King III.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy