All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 5, 2024

Commissioners updated on county projects

Work on several Cape Girardeau County projects is progressing as planned. During their meeting Thursday, Jan. 4, the county commissioners discussed updates on the 1908 courthouse, new jail and emergency operations center (EOC) construction projects...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Work continues on the 1908 Courthouse in Jackson. The Cape Girardeau County Commission heard updates for this construction project as well as others during its Thursday, Jan. 4, meeting.
Work continues on the 1908 Courthouse in Jackson. The Cape Girardeau County Commission heard updates for this construction project as well as others during its Thursday, Jan. 4, meeting.Christopher Borro

Work on several Cape Girardeau County projects is progressing as planned.

During their meeting Thursday, Jan. 4, the county commissioners discussed updates on the 1908 courthouse, new jail and emergency operations center (EOC) construction projects.

"Probably 60% of the steel is in the air for the next two sequences," Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said of the jail project.

Current work on the courthouse is focusing on completing the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), he added.

Jackson-based Penzel Construction is working on both projects.

The commissioners approved two purchase orders for the company at their meeting. One, for the jail, was for about $1.54 million. The other, for the courthouse, was for nearly $137,000.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

EOC update

Cape Girardeau County's emergency management director Sam Herndon gave an update on the EOC. Work on the building began in November, and at previous meetings he said it should be finished ahead of schedule.

Sides Construction of Jackson is working on that project, which is scheduled to be fully operational in as few as 10 months.

Driveways have begun to be poured at the 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive location in Cape Girardeau. Workers have also started on the HVAC system.

"They're trying to get it enclosed right now so it can work throughout the winter," Herndon said.

While workers are building the center's roof, expected rains in the coming week meant Herndon was unsure of when that work would be completed.

Other business

The commissioners also accepted Shannon Hardy's resignation from the county's Common Sewer District board. The resignation was because of Hardy moving out of the district.

His term would have expired July 1, 2025.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy