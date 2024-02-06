Commissioners updated on county projects

Work on several Cape Girardeau County projects is progressing as planned.

During their meeting Thursday, Jan. 4, the county commissioners discussed updates on the 1908 courthouse, new jail and emergency operations center (EOC) construction projects.

"Probably 60% of the steel is in the air for the next two sequences," Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said of the jail project.

Current work on the courthouse is focusing on completing the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), he added.

Jackson-based Penzel Construction is working on both projects.

The commissioners approved two purchase orders for the company at their meeting. One, for the jail, was for about $1.54 million. The other, for the courthouse, was for nearly $137,000.