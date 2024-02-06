Commissioners updated on county projects

Work on several Cape Girardeau County projects is progressing as planned.
During their meeting Thursday, Jan. 4, the county commissioners discussed updates on the 1908 courthouse, new jail and emergency operations center (EOC) construction projects.
"Probably 60% of the steel is in the air for the next two sequences," Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said of the jail project.
Current work on the courthouse is focusing on completing the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), he added.
Jackson-based Penzel Construction is working on both projects.
The commissioners approved two purchase orders for the company at their meeting. One, for the jail, was for about $1.54 million. The other, for the courthouse, was for nearly $137,000.
Cape Girardeau County's emergency management director Sam Herndon gave an update on the EOC. Work on the building began in November, and at previous meetings he said it should be finished ahead of schedule.
Sides Construction of Jackson is working on that project, which is scheduled to be fully operational in as few as 10 months.
Driveways have begun to be poured at the 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive location in Cape Girardeau. Workers have also started on the HVAC system.
"They're trying to get it enclosed right now so it can work throughout the winter," Herndon said.
While workers are building the center's roof, expected rains in the coming week meant Herndon was unsure of when that work would be completed.
The commissioners also accepted Shannon Hardy's resignation from the county's Common Sewer District board. The resignation was because of Hardy moving out of the district.
His term would have expired July 1, 2025.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.