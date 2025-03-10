The Cape Girardeau County Commission accepted several bids on limestone for construction projects during its Monday, March 10, regular meeting.
“When we go out for limestone, we accept all the bids. We use the quarry that’s closest to the road,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.
Associate Commissioner Stephen Daume explained that there is no sense in having the rock hauled farther than it needs to be, especially since the county is often charged for the mileage of the haul. Each bidder is a local limestone business.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker approached the commission about bringing on Stephen Killen, who had previously worked for him, as an assistant prosecuting attorney. Killen would start Monday, March 17.
The commissioners agreed to raise the prosecuting attorney’s office budget to accommodate the hire.
Jail administrator Richard Rushin also presented about a CorrecTek Spark lease agreement for the sheriff’s department. This would replace automated clearinghouses for electronic medical record systems. He said it would take two months to install and would save the county some $11,000. The commissioners agreed to the switch.
Commission members also approved a contract to fund two Midnight Watch workers for the county’s juvenile office. These two part-time workers would be paid $17.71 an hour and work from Tuesday, July 1, to Tuesday, June 30.
Midnight Watch workers make sure juveniles on homebound probation are where they’re supposed to be every night. The county is reimbursed from the State of Missouri to pay for them.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.