NewsMarch 10, 2025

Cape County commissioners tackle construction, contracts at Monday meeting

The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved bids for limestone, a new assistant prosecuting attorney and contracts for juvenile probation workers and a jail electronic medical records system.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The three-member Cape Girardeau County Commission held a quick but varied meeting Monday, March 10, in Jackson, discussing limestone contracts and the hiring of an assistant prosecuting attorney.
The three-member Cape Girardeau County Commission held a quick but varied meeting Monday, March 10, in Jackson, discussing limestone contracts and the hiring of an assistant prosecuting attorney.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau County Commission accepted several bids on limestone for construction projects during its Monday, March 10, regular meeting.

“When we go out for limestone, we accept all the bids. We use the quarry that’s closest to the road,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.

Associate Commissioner Stephen Daume explained that there is no sense in having the rock hauled farther than it needs to be, especially since the county is often charged for the mileage of the haul. Each bidder is a local limestone business.

Assistant attorney

Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker approached the commission about bringing on Stephen Killen, who had previously worked for him, as an assistant prosecuting attorney. Killen would start Monday, March 17.

The commissioners agreed to raise the prosecuting attorney’s office budget to accommodate the hire.

Jail contract

Jail administrator Richard Rushin also presented about a CorrecTek Spark lease agreement for the sheriff’s department. This would replace automated clearinghouses for electronic medical record systems. He said it would take two months to install and would save the county some $11,000. The commissioners agreed to the switch.

Midnight Watch

Commission members also approved a contract to fund two Midnight Watch workers for the county’s juvenile office. These two part-time workers would be paid $17.71 an hour and work from Tuesday, July 1, to Tuesday, June 30.

Midnight Watch workers make sure juveniles on homebound probation are where they’re supposed to be every night. The county is reimbursed from the State of Missouri to pay for them.

