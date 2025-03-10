The Cape Girardeau County Commission accepted several bids on limestone for construction projects during its Monday, March 10, regular meeting.

“When we go out for limestone, we accept all the bids. We use the quarry that’s closest to the road,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.

Associate Commissioner Stephen Daume explained that there is no sense in having the rock hauled farther than it needs to be, especially since the county is often charged for the mileage of the haul. Each bidder is a local limestone business.

Assistant attorney

Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker approached the commission about bringing on Stephen Killen, who had previously worked for him, as an assistant prosecuting attorney. Killen would start Monday, March 17.