Commissioners reopen playgrounds in county parks

A month after closing them due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to reopen the playgrounds in county parks.
The reopening of Melania’s Magical Playland in Cape Girardeau County Park North and Levi’s Adventure Trail in Cape Girardeau County Park South is effective immediately.
Both playgrounds had been closed since April 6, coinciding with the beginning of a statewide “stay-at-home” order issued to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in Missouri.
As they voted to reopen the play areas, the commissioners noted each area is cleaned daily by the county’s park department staff.
