Commissioners reject pipe bids, release information on power outages

Cape County commissioners rejected bids for pipes from the Cape Girardeau County Highway Department during their Thursday, Jan. 9, meeting.

Three bidders had responded to a December call for bids, but none of them had the right type of materials necessary.

“We ask the commission would approve all future highway bids so we don’t have to ask every time,” the county’s highway administrator Allen Friedrich said.

The commissioners did authorize the highway department to issue new requests for bids, as required.