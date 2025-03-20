The Cape Girardeau County Commission likely held its last meeting Thursday, March 20, at the County Administration Building. The commissioners announced that, tentatively, starting Monday, March 24, they would instead meet in their new chamber within the restored 1908 Courthouse where the majority of county offices are being moved.

Damage report

During Thursday’s meeting, the county’s emergency management director Sam Herndon updated the commissioners on the relatively minor impacts wrought by the weekend’s powerful storms.

“Our county was pretty lucky. Short of some tree damage we had in several parts of the county, we’ve not really had major reports of damage except for the one gas station in Fruitland,” Herndon said.

The gas station’s damage was more extensive than originally believed and Herndon said it might be closed until repairs are made.

Herndon also told the commissioners about some of the aid his department had provided to nearby counties that were hit harder by the storms. He sent some equipment to Iron County and a mobile morgue to Wayne County.

“As they’ve needed stuff from us, we’ve tried to help them where we can,” he said.

Extension explanation

Stephanie Schindler, the extension and engagement specialist for the University of Missouri Extension in Cape Girardeau County, reported on the extension’s 2024 programs. Cape Girardeau County itself funds the extension’s operations in the county.