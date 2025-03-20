The Cape Girardeau County Commission likely held its last meeting Thursday, March 20, at the County Administration Building. The commissioners announced that, tentatively, starting Monday, March 24, they would instead meet in their new chamber within the restored 1908 Courthouse where the majority of county offices are being moved.
During Thursday’s meeting, the county’s emergency management director Sam Herndon updated the commissioners on the relatively minor impacts wrought by the weekend’s powerful storms.
“Our county was pretty lucky. Short of some tree damage we had in several parts of the county, we’ve not really had major reports of damage except for the one gas station in Fruitland,” Herndon said.
The gas station’s damage was more extensive than originally believed and Herndon said it might be closed until repairs are made.
Herndon also told the commissioners about some of the aid his department had provided to nearby counties that were hit harder by the storms. He sent some equipment to Iron County and a mobile morgue to Wayne County.
“As they’ve needed stuff from us, we’ve tried to help them where we can,” he said.
Stephanie Schindler, the extension and engagement specialist for the University of Missouri Extension in Cape Girardeau County, reported on the extension’s 2024 programs. Cape Girardeau County itself funds the extension’s operations in the county.
Notable classes included an estate-planning lesson, which Schindler aims to become a recurring event, a hydroponics class and private pesticide application training.
Other courses included in-school, after-school and homeschooling lessons, plus a class to teach children how to cook healthy meals that has tripled in size from its first event.
“Lots of opportunities to participate in extension programs; lots of opportunities to give back and to impact our community,” Schindler said.
She said the extension is fully staffed for the first time in several years.
The commissioners approved a $97,000 equipment approval from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson for her office to use.
“She’s got a list of equipment to install in the new jail building that will allow the consistent communication with the portable units of the officers in the building,” Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said.
They also approved Assessor Bob Adams’ request to look for a state contract for a new office pickup truck.
Furthermore, the commissioners allocated furniture, fixtures and equipment to the different offices moving into the 1908 Courthouse.
