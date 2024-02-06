Commissioners OK funding for park projects

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved additional funding Thursday, Nov. 16, for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The county had received $940,000 earlier and could apply for an additional 25%, or $235,000, though it would be responsible for matching half.

County park superintendent Bryan Sander said the money would be used to replace the South Park playground; add a new shelter and bathroom to the Cape Girardeau Veterans Memorial; add more shelters and bathrooms in various county parks; and build an addition to Melaina's Magical Playland.

The completion date for these projects would normally be June 30, 2025.

"With that going on and all the other projects going, I'd probably file for an extension," Sander suggested. "It's pretty normal."

Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charles Herbst were the only ones presiding over the meeting; Commissioner Clint Tracy was unavailable. They quickly approved the funding increase.