Commissioners OK funding for park projects

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved additional funding Thursday, Nov. 16, for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
The county had received $940,000 earlier and could apply for an additional 25%, or $235,000, though it would be responsible for matching half.
County park superintendent Bryan Sander said the money would be used to replace the South Park playground; add a new shelter and bathroom to the Cape Girardeau Veterans Memorial; add more shelters and bathrooms in various county parks; and build an addition to Melaina's Magical Playland.
The completion date for these projects would normally be June 30, 2025.
"With that going on and all the other projects going, I'd probably file for an extension," Sander suggested. "It's pretty normal."
Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charles Herbst were the only ones presiding over the meeting; Commissioner Clint Tracy was unavailable. They quickly approved the funding increase.
Another Parks Department project the commissioners approved would be part of the Transportation Alternatives Program from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
This extensive renovation would connect sidewalks and trails from North Park to Walden Park, down the Avenue of Flags and over to the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center parking lot.
The commission also approved purchasing a truck bed from Viking-Cives Midwest out of Morley, Missouri, in Scott County.
"I didn't want to order the bed until we knew we were going to get the truck. They already called me and said, 'Yes, the truck is on its way,' so now we need to order the bed," Koeper said.
The bed is for a Ford F-350 and was quoted at $24,555. The vehicle will be used by the Parks Department; the money was part of its 2024 budget.
Sander also requested the commissioners approve him putting the old truck, a 2005 Chevy, up for auction, which they did.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.