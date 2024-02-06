All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 7, 2024

Commissioners approve used vehicle purchase, renovation pay requests

The Cape Girardeau County Commission held a quick regular session Thursday, June 6, approving different budgetary and payment requests...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved several acts during their Thursday, June 6, meeting, including construction payment requests, a not-for-profit board membership and the pursuit of a new man basket for construction projects. From left: Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, executive administrative assistant Kristi Nitsch, Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper.
The Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved several acts during their Thursday, June 6, meeting, including construction payment requests, a not-for-profit board membership and the pursuit of a new man basket for construction projects. From left: Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, executive administrative assistant Kristi Nitsch, Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau County Commission held a quick regular session Thursday, June 6, approving different budgetary and payment requests.

One request was from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to approve her office purchasing used Ford Explorers from the state Highway Patrol’s Patrol Vehicle Fleet Sales program.

“They just released their list of used vehicles coming in for this year’s round. There were several vehicles that we looked at,” Dickerson said.

She said her office has participated in the program for several years with good results. It offers late mileage, low model vehicles to city, county and state government entities. Dickerson estimated the office would acquire three to four vehicles for a total of $76,000 to $90,000, but needed approval from the county commission before she could pursue those purchases. The county gave their approval.

Payment requests

Two pay requests for construction projects in Jackson received approval. One, for the 1908 courthouse renovation, was for $833,487.97 from the county’s capital funds.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The other was a $1,962,092.21 request for renovations to the county jail, coming from bond proceeds.

“There’s quite a bit going on over there. Their next scheduled phase is in the shell, which is masonry work. That’s a big portion of this,” Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said.

Penzel Construction of Jackson is working on both projects.

Man basket bid

The commissioners decided to pursue a bid for a man basket to use in county construction projects. This enclosed platform would be attached to an excavator to allow for workers to work underneath bridges.

Board appointment

The commissioners appointed acting Public Administrator Laura Cassatt to the East Missouri Action Agency board of directors. This not-for-profit corporation serves 18,000 low-income individuals across eight Missouri counties. Cassatt will take over the board position held by the previous public administrator, Lisa Reitzel, who died in April.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journ...
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of fo...
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy