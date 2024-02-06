Commissioners approve used vehicle purchase, renovation pay requests

The Cape Girardeau County Commission held a quick regular session Thursday, June 6, approving different budgetary and payment requests.

One request was from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to approve her office purchasing used Ford Explorers from the state Highway Patrol’s Patrol Vehicle Fleet Sales program.

“They just released their list of used vehicles coming in for this year’s round. There were several vehicles that we looked at,” Dickerson said.

She said her office has participated in the program for several years with good results. It offers late mileage, low model vehicles to city, county and state government entities. Dickerson estimated the office would acquire three to four vehicles for a total of $76,000 to $90,000, but needed approval from the county commission before she could pursue those purchases. The county gave their approval.

Payment requests

Two pay requests for construction projects in Jackson received approval. One, for the 1908 courthouse renovation, was for $833,487.97 from the county’s capital funds.