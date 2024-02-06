Commissioners approve used vehicle purchase, renovation pay requests

The Cape Girardeau County Commission held a quick regular session Thursday, June 6, approving different budgetary and payment requests.
One request was from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to approve her office purchasing used Ford Explorers from the state Highway Patrol’s Patrol Vehicle Fleet Sales program.
“They just released their list of used vehicles coming in for this year’s round. There were several vehicles that we looked at,” Dickerson said.
She said her office has participated in the program for several years with good results. It offers late mileage, low model vehicles to city, county and state government entities. Dickerson estimated the office would acquire three to four vehicles for a total of $76,000 to $90,000, but needed approval from the county commission before she could pursue those purchases. The county gave their approval.
Two pay requests for construction projects in Jackson received approval. One, for the 1908 courthouse renovation, was for $833,487.97 from the county’s capital funds.
The other was a $1,962,092.21 request for renovations to the county jail, coming from bond proceeds.
“There’s quite a bit going on over there. Their next scheduled phase is in the shell, which is masonry work. That’s a big portion of this,” Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said.
Penzel Construction of Jackson is working on both projects.
The commissioners decided to pursue a bid for a man basket to use in county construction projects. This enclosed platform would be attached to an excavator to allow for workers to work underneath bridges.
The commissioners appointed acting Public Administrator Laura Cassatt to the East Missouri Action Agency board of directors. This not-for-profit corporation serves 18,000 low-income individuals across eight Missouri counties. Cassatt will take over the board position held by the previous public administrator, Lisa Reitzel, who died in April.
