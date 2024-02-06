Commissioners approve more coronavirus reimbursements

Several businesses and organizations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will receive reimbursements for expenses they’ve incurred due to COVID-19, thanks to action Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission.
The payments, totaling $38,889.50, will be paid from the county’s $9.2 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund, which, since July, has reimbursed millions of dollars to dozens of schools, churches, businesses and other organizations in Cape Girardeau County for their unanticipated costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reimbursement amount approved by the commissioners will be paid to Cape Girardeau Magnet, which will, in turn, issue payments to the following organizations:
In related action, the commissioners Thursday revised a pair of reimbursements approved Aug. 3. Those revisions included a slight reduction in Southeast Missouri State University’s coronavirus-related reimbursement from $380,292.64 to $379,020.64 and an increase in the City of Cape Girardeau’s reimbursement, from $275,959.79 to $295,242.35.
