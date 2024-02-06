All sections
NewsSeptember 11, 2020

Commissioners approve more coronavirus reimbursements

Several businesses and organizations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will receive reimbursements for expenses they’ve incurred due to COVID-19, thanks to action Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission. The payments, totaling $38,889.50, will be paid from the county’s $9.2 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund, which, since July, has reimbursed millions of dollars to dozens of schools, churches, businesses and other organizations in Cape Girardeau County for their unanticipated costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Several businesses and organizations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will receive reimbursements for expenses they’ve incurred due to COVID-19, thanks to action Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Commission.

The payments, totaling $38,889.50, will be paid from the county’s $9.2 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund, which, since July, has reimbursed millions of dollars to dozens of schools, churches, businesses and other organizations in Cape Girardeau County for their unanticipated costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reimbursement amount approved by the commissioners will be paid to Cape Girardeau Magnet, which will, in turn, issue payments to the following organizations:

  • Gastroenterology Associates of Southeast Missouri — $23,146.14 for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other materials.
  • Dr. Kate Orthodontics — $8,880.64 for PPE, hand sanitizer, wipes, thermometers and Plexiglas guards.
  • Clark Street Project (the not-for-profit organization that manages Bingo World in Cape Girardeau) — $5,326.65 for acquisition and distribution of disinfectant, cleaning, medical and protective supplies.
  • Delmonico’s Steakhouse — $1,197.27 for sanitizing products, protective dividers and other qualified expenses.
  • Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce — $338.80 for thermometers, masks and hand sanitizer.

In related action, the commissioners Thursday revised a pair of reimbursements approved Aug. 3. Those revisions included a slight reduction in Southeast Missouri State University’s coronavirus-related reimbursement from $380,292.64 to $379,020.64 and an increase in the City of Cape Girardeau’s reimbursement, from $275,959.79 to $295,242.35.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

