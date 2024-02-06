All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 24, 2025

Commissioners approve financial report, TAP grant change order at Monday meeting

At their Monday, Feb. 24 meeting, Cape Girardeau County Commissioners approved their annual financial report and a TAP grant change order for a sidewalk project. They also addressed courthouse renovations and solicited a bridge program match.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cape Girardeau County Commissioners Charlie Herbst (at left) and Clint Tracy, along with fellow Commissioner Stephen Daume, approved five different agenda items at their Monday, Feb. 24 meeting. These dealt chiefly with construction and finances.
Cape Girardeau County Commissioners Charlie Herbst (at left) and Clint Tracy, along with fellow Commissioner Stephen Daume, approved five different agenda items at their Monday, Feb. 24 meeting. These dealt chiefly with construction and finances.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau County Commissioners approved five agenda items during their Monday, Feb. 24 meeting, including their annual financial report.

“Every year, we have to publish our balance sheet in the newspaper … just in the essence of transparency. It shows all our funds, balances. How much we started the year with, how much we brought in, paid out, [and] what’s left,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.

The commissioners also approved a change order for a Missouri Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant. This will be used for building a sidewalk to connect trails by the large flag overlooking Cape County Park North.

“[It’s for] some dirt hauling and some excavating. The total looks like it’s about $7,000 additional that we’ll have to pay,” Tracy said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tracy and Associate Commissioners Charlie Herbst and Stephen Daume approved a certificate of substantial completion from Penzel Construction of Jackson for the 1908 Courthouse renovation.

Herbst said this includes exceptions, such as finishing construction on a fountain after temperatures rise.

The commissioners sent a letter to the Cape Special Road District, which covers the southeastern part of the county. It solicits a soft match of around $500,000 for an off-system bridge replacement program.

They confirmed sending a request for qualifications (RFQ) for a benefits broker as well.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 24
Sikeston's St. Patrick's Day festival returns with costumes,...
NewsFeb. 24
Leon Lamb granted bond; Mischelle Lawless murder case moves ...
NewsFeb. 23
From daisies to destinations: How one woman’s Girl Scout jou...
NewsFeb. 23
NextEra Energy eyes 1,000-acre solar farm in Stoddard County...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Small Town Showcase award presented to Marble Hill
NewsFeb. 22
Small Town Showcase award presented to Marble Hill
Massive fire destroys block of businesses in Puxico
NewsFeb. 22
Massive fire destroys block of businesses in Puxico
Former deputy city clerk accused of embezzling nearly $80,000 from Kennett city funds
NewsFeb. 22
Former deputy city clerk accused of embezzling nearly $80,000 from Kennett city funds
Laugh and learn with Tim Lovelace: A family-friendly comedy concert at Three Rivers College
NewsFeb. 22
Laugh and learn with Tim Lovelace: A family-friendly comedy concert at Three Rivers College
From print to patriotism: Ryan Carter's vision for community engagement through repurposed newspaper boxes
NewsFeb. 22
From print to patriotism: Ryan Carter's vision for community engagement through repurposed newspaper boxes
Armed criminal action charge dropped against Lamb in Lawless case
NewsFeb. 21
Armed criminal action charge dropped against Lamb in Lawless case
Missouri AG seeks to join class-action lawsuit against Tyson Foods
NewsFeb. 21
Missouri AG seeks to join class-action lawsuit against Tyson Foods
Police report 2-22-25
NewsFeb. 21
Police report 2-22-25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy