Cape Girardeau County Commissioners approved five agenda items during their Monday, Feb. 24 meeting, including their annual financial report.
“Every year, we have to publish our balance sheet in the newspaper … just in the essence of transparency. It shows all our funds, balances. How much we started the year with, how much we brought in, paid out, [and] what’s left,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.
The commissioners also approved a change order for a Missouri Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant. This will be used for building a sidewalk to connect trails by the large flag overlooking Cape County Park North.
“[It’s for] some dirt hauling and some excavating. The total looks like it’s about $7,000 additional that we’ll have to pay,” Tracy said.
Tracy and Associate Commissioners Charlie Herbst and Stephen Daume approved a certificate of substantial completion from Penzel Construction of Jackson for the 1908 Courthouse renovation.
Herbst said this includes exceptions, such as finishing construction on a fountain after temperatures rise.
The commissioners sent a letter to the Cape Special Road District, which covers the southeastern part of the county. It solicits a soft match of around $500,000 for an off-system bridge replacement program.
They confirmed sending a request for qualifications (RFQ) for a benefits broker as well.
