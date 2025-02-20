All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 20, 2025

Cape County Commissioners announce construction extension for jail

Cape Girardeau County Commissioners discussed extending construction deadlines because of weather delays Thursday, Feb. 20. They also addressed board vacancies and renewed a contract for tornado sirens.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Cape Girardeau County Commission accepted a sewer board resignation and renewed a contract for tornado sirens during its Thursday, Feb. 20 meeting in Jackson.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission accepted a sewer board resignation and renewed a contract for tornado sirens during its Thursday, Feb. 20 meeting in Jackson.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

When the Cape Girardeau County Commissioners met Thursday, Feb. 20, they spent much of their meeting discussing Jackson company Penzel Construction’s work on the new county jail.

“I mentioned last week that Penzel had asked for a time extension. We got the official notification for that,” Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said.

The construction company requested an extension of four weeks to complete the new jail because of low temperatures and inclement weather.

Substantial completion had originally been planned for Monday, March 31, but was pushed to Wednesday, April 30. The full completion, after all equipment has been tested and approved, was moved from Saturday, May 31, to Monday, June 30.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Herbst said the commissioners would put approving the extensions on their meeting agenda for Monday, Feb. 24.

The commissioners also renewed a contract with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for tornado sirens at Trail of Tears State Park.

They accepted Kay Robins’ resignation from the Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District board as well. Her resignation leaves two vacant seats on the five-member board.

Board members serve five-year terms and are in charge of the control and operation of the sewer district. The commissioners said they would advertise to fill the open seats.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 20
Police report 2-21-25
NewsFeb. 20
Fugitive captured: Missouri woman arrested in North Carolina...
NewsFeb. 20
Black Student Union showcases talents at Black History Month...
NewsFeb. 20
Snowy roads lead to hundreds of Virginia and North Carolina ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Collaborative efforts spotlighted as Sikeston leaders engage state lawmakers on regional growth priorities
NewsFeb. 20
Collaborative efforts spotlighted as Sikeston leaders engage state lawmakers on regional growth priorities
Snow blankets region, ushering in frigid temperatures
NewsFeb. 20
Snow blankets region, ushering in frigid temperatures
Wayne Wallingford to be City of Cape legislative consultant
NewsFeb. 20
Wayne Wallingford to be City of Cape legislative consultant
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-20-25
NewsFeb. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-20-25
Police report 2-20-25
NewsFeb. 19
Police report 2-20-25
The white man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Black teen who rang a wrong doorbell dies
NewsFeb. 19
The white man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Black teen who rang a wrong doorbell dies
Jackson aldermen discuss speed limit changes at snowed-in meeting
NewsFeb. 19
Jackson aldermen discuss speed limit changes at snowed-in meeting
7 Chileans charged with burglarizing the homes of Mahomes, Burrow and other star athletes
NewsFeb. 19
7 Chileans charged with burglarizing the homes of Mahomes, Burrow and other star athletes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy