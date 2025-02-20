Cape County Commissioners announce construction extension for jail

When the Cape Girardeau County Commissioners met Thursday, Feb. 20, they spent much of their meeting discussing Jackson company Penzel Construction’s work on the new county jail.

“I mentioned last week that Penzel had asked for a time extension. We got the official notification for that,” Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said.

The construction company requested an extension of four weeks to complete the new jail because of low temperatures and inclement weather.

Substantial completion had originally been planned for Monday, March 31, but was pushed to Wednesday, April 30. The full completion, after all equipment has been tested and approved, was moved from Saturday, May 31, to Monday, June 30.