Commissioner, coroner hopefuls speak to Cape County GOP women

Several Cape Girardeau County office hopefuls made their pitches to the Cape County Republican Women’s Club on Friday.

District 1 Cape Girardeau county commissioner incumbent Paul Koeper. Jeff Long

Dwayne Kirchhoff told the club that had he known incumbent District 1 county commissioner Paul Koeper would stand for reelection, he would not have thrown his hat in the ring for the Aug. 4 primary.

District 1 Cape Girardeau county commissioner candidate Josh Biester. Jeff Long

“(Koeper) has been a good servant,” said Kirchhoff, a Cape Girardeau native and retired firefighter and fire chief. Kirchhoff, who served 18 years on the Nell Holcomb School Board, told the 45 attendees at a noontime luncheon at Delmonico’s Restaurant in Jackson that 911 communications is very important.

Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate Dennis Turner. Jeff Long

“Safety,” Kirchhoff said, “is my biggest thing.”

Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate K. Gerald "Jerry" Swan. Jeff Long

Koeper, first elected commissioner in 2008 and seeking his fourth term in office, thanked residents for approving the new law enforcement tax in the June municipal election.

Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate Wavis Jordan. Jeff Long

The career engineer touted his experience in building bridges and roads as a retired vice president of Penzel Construction, for whom he worked 32 years.

The third candidate in the commissioner’s race, Josh Biester, is a former employee of the county’s highway department.

Biester, now a self-employed contractor, said he worries the county does not have enough money to pave new roads nor to maintain existing ones.