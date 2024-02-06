All sections
NewsJuly 13, 2020

Commissioner, coroner hopefuls speak to Cape County GOP women

Several Cape Girardeau County office hopefuls made their pitches to the Cape County Republican Women’s Club on Friday. Dwayne Kirchhoff told the club that had he known incumbent District 1 county commissioner Paul Koeper would stand for reelection, he would not have thrown his hat in the ring for the Aug. 4 primary...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
District 1 Cape Girardeau County commissioner candidate Dwayne Kirchhoff.
District 1 Cape Girardeau County commissioner candidate Dwayne Kirchhoff.Jeff Long

Several Cape Girardeau County office hopefuls made their pitches to the Cape County Republican Women’s Club on Friday.

District 1 Cape Girardeau county commissioner incumbent Paul Koeper.
District 1 Cape Girardeau county commissioner incumbent Paul Koeper.Jeff Long

Dwayne Kirchhoff told the club that had he known incumbent District 1 county commissioner Paul Koeper would stand for reelection, he would not have thrown his hat in the ring for the Aug. 4 primary.

District 1 Cape Girardeau county commissioner candidate Josh Biester.
District 1 Cape Girardeau county commissioner candidate Josh Biester.Jeff Long

“(Koeper) has been a good servant,” said Kirchhoff, a Cape Girardeau native and retired firefighter and fire chief. Kirchhoff, who served 18 years on the Nell Holcomb School Board, told the 45 attendees at a noontime luncheon at Delmonico’s Restaurant in Jackson that 911 communications is very important.

Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate Dennis Turner.
Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate Dennis Turner.Jeff Long

“Safety,” Kirchhoff said, “is my biggest thing.”

Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate K. Gerald "Jerry" Swan.
Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate K. Gerald "Jerry" Swan.Jeff Long

Koeper, first elected commissioner in 2008 and seeking his fourth term in office, thanked residents for approving the new law enforcement tax in the June municipal election.

Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate Wavis Jordan.
Cape Girardeau County coroner candidate Wavis Jordan.Jeff Long

The career engineer touted his experience in building bridges and roads as a retired vice president of Penzel Construction, for whom he worked 32 years.

The third candidate in the commissioner’s race, Josh Biester, is a former employee of the county’s highway department.

Biester, now a self-employed contractor, said he worries the county does not have enough money to pave new roads nor to maintain existing ones.

“Some (roads) have been on a waiting list (for repair) for 10 years,” Biester said.

Coroner

Three GOP candidates square off in the battle to succeed retiring Coroner John Clifton, who has served 16 years in the job.

Clifton, in his retirement announcement July 2, endorsed his chief deputy Dennis Turner to replace him.

Turner, who has worked for Clifton seven years, told the women’s club he has 42 years of investigating experience dating back to his law enforcement days in Ohio.

“Most folks think the coroner just certifies death certificates,” said Turner, who added the role also involves investigating deaths, ordering autopsies and calling for inquests, particularly in officer-involved shootings.

“I would like to continue (Clifton’s efforts) if elected coroner,” he added.

K. Gerald “Jerry” Swan, a Cape Girardeau native, was critical of Clifton’s handling of the job.

In an opening statement, Swan — a former chief deputy under the late Coroner John “Doc” Carpenter — charged “discrepancies in the last few years ,which have caused questions from families about how an investigation was handled.”

Swan promised better training of staff and improved communication if elected.

Wavis Jordan of Gordonville touted his family’s experience in the funeral home business.

“I have been on many calls with (family) over the years,” said Jordan, who unlike his opponents in the August primary has no experience working in the coroner’s office.

Jordan, who said he would embody compassion and respect for families as coroner, works as a security guard and greeter in the Jackson School District.

Story Tags
Local News
