Cape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday approved a new $500 per day mandatory deposit, effective immediately, for use of bathrooms by approved organizations in the mainly vacant 1908 county courthouse in uptown Jackson.

"We've had several occasions in which the restrooms were left pretty dirty," said Second District associate commissioner Charlie Herbst.

"We're looking for the bathrooms to be taken care of in a suitable fashion when events are held nearby," added First District associate commissioner Paul Koeper, who pointed out the deposit may be completely refundable. "We want to put more responsibility on the user."

Future use

The historic courthouse has been largely empty since the new county courthouse at 203 N. High St. opened two years ago.