Commission moves meetings to old courthouse

The Cape Girardeau County Commission is temporarily moving its meetings across the street, from the county's administrative building in Jackson to the county's former courthouse, beginning with its next meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.

Commission meetings will be held in the third-floor courtroom of the historic courthouse.

The move will accommodate a request from County Clerk Kara Clark Summers who anticipates a need for additional staff space leading up to and during the primary election in August and the November general election. The clerk's offices are adjacent to the commission's meeting chamber, so expansion into that area was the easiest way to provide extra space for election-related activities.