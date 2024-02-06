Commission moves meetings to old courthouse

The Cape Girardeau County Commission is temporarily moving its meetings across the street, from the county's administrative building in Jackson to the county's former courthouse, beginning with its next meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.
Commission meetings will be held in the third-floor courtroom of the historic courthouse.
The move will accommodate a request from County Clerk Kara Clark Summers who anticipates a need for additional staff space leading up to and during the primary election in August and the November general election. The clerk's offices are adjacent to the commission's meeting chamber, so expansion into that area was the easiest way to provide extra space for election-related activities.
Second District Commissioner Charlie Herbst said moving commission meetings, which are held on Mondays and Thursdays of most weeks, will help the county identify and resolve any maintenance issues at the former courthouse, which has been idle and unoccupied since the opening of the county's new courthouse last month.
Commission meetings will return to the county administration building, 1 Barton Square, sometime after the 2020 election cycle.
