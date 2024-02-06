Commission, judge candidates share views at forum

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy talked about recent accomplishments in county government while challenger J.W. Strack voiced concern businesses canï¿½t fill positions because of a lack of skilled workers, during a candidatesï¿½ forum Friday.

Associate circuit judge candidates Brandon Cooper and Frank Miller also addressed the crowd of about 30 people at a meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Womenï¿½s Club at Dexter Bar-B-Que in Jackson.

Tracy, who is seeking his third, four-year term, said as presiding commissioner he has worked to ï¿½build trustï¿½ within county government so everyone works together as a team.

Cape Girardeau County government has saved ï¿½hundreds of thousands of dollars in premiumsï¿½ by becoming self insured, he said.

The commission is moving ahead with plans to construct a new justice center in Jackson, which will relocate the courts out of the county courthouses in Cape Girardeau and Jackson and consolidate them in a single facility, he said.

ï¿½We knew we had an issue with two courthouses,ï¿½ Tracy said, citing inefficiencies involved in having two old buildings.

Tracy said the commission also refinanced jail bonds, which provided a savings to the county, and implemented a program to pave county roads.

He said he believes in ï¿½local controlï¿½ in government and in doing ï¿½everything we can to keep taxes low.ï¿½

Strack said he is running for presiding commissioner to address what he sees as a major economic problem facing the county.

Businesses, he said, are finding it difficult to hire qualified workers. Some businesses have had to shut down ï¿½because they didnï¿½t have enough people.ï¿½

Strack, who once owned three quarries and still owns a quarry operation, said he, too, has had difficulty finding qualified workers.

ï¿½I canï¿½t get people who want to work,ï¿½ he said.

He decried what he sees as a poor work ethic among many young workers, adding they donï¿½t want to work their way up in a business.

Strack, who also owns a construction company and farms, said, ï¿½I know everything from the ground up pretty well.ï¿½

He said his best attribute is his ability to ï¿½communicate with people.ï¿½