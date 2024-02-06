Commission issues Endangered Buildings, Watch lists

The house at the southeast corner of North and North Pacific streets, 831 North St. in Cape Girardeau, is one of several structures on the 2023 Endangered Buildings List compiled by Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission. Southeast Missourian file

419 Bellevue St.

The three-story, U-shaped apartment building is one of the oldest apartment buildings in Cape Girardeau. Built in 1913, the building features brick construction on a concrete foundation and contains Colonial Revival elements. The side and rear elevations contain numerous windows and segmental arches. The building is in severe need of maintenance, as evidenced by the damaged fascia, soffit and gutter on the front elevation. Overgrown vines cover nearly half of the faÃ§ade. (On list since 2021.)

124 South Lorimier St.

Constructed around 1915, this two-and-one-half story brick house contains several character-defining features consistent with the Queen Anne style, including a rectangular floor plan with a cross gable roof and a chimney at each end. It also contains decorative brackets on the soffit and fish scale shingle siding and dentils near the roofline and in the gable and dormer. The house was expanded in the 1930s, presumably when it was converted from a single-family residence to apartments. The house is part of the Courthouse--Seminary Neighborhood Historic District in the National Register of Historic Places. Water damage is evident in several places, mostly due to roof issues, missing mortar and paint wear. (On list since 2022.)

Juden School, 900 West Cape Rock Drive

This former schoolhouse was built in 1854 and was in service until 1960. It features original wood floors and windows, as well as a blackboard. The building is vulnerable to flooding, particularly the basement, and the roof needs to be replaced. It is endangered in the sense that historic schoolhouses are disappearing from the landscape across the nation. (Added to Endangered Buildings List in 2015; moved to Watch List in 2016; moved back to Endangered Buildings List in 2023.)

F.W. Woolworth Co. Building, 1 N. Main St.

The two-part commercial block building was constructed in 1950 for F.W. Woolworth Co., which operated a successful five-and-dime store in the block and needed to expand. The new and improved store, which included a lunch counter, was a major shopping destination for many years. It eventually closed in 1977. The building was later occupied by a furniture store, which operated in it for over a decade, followed by a few other businesses. It has been vacant for several years and has not been maintained, as evidenced by the broken windows. The building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Main-Spanish Commercial Historic District. (Added to Endangered Buildings List in 2013; moved to Watch List in 2017; removed in 2019; re-added to Watch List in 2021; moved back to Endangered Buildings List in 2023.)

328 S. Sprigg St.

Built in 1900, this one-and-one-half story brick house is an example of the Missouri German Vernacular style. It features a cross-gable roof, with a dominant side gable and a smaller front gable on the right hand side of the front door. Other features include a stone foundation, corbeling at the base of the roofs, segmental arches over the doors and windows, semicircular arch over the small window in the front gable and a gabled rear dormer. The house has been vacant, with the windows boarded up, for more than two years. Vegetation covers the front door. The small window in the front gable is damaged, and the roof is missing the diamond shingles in several spots. (Added to list in 2023.)

Watch list

Properties on the commission's Watch list are: