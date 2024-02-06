All sections
NewsJanuary 20, 2024

Commission appoints pair to economic panel

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and local attorney Jason Crowell were appointed to the SE MO REDI board of advisers during the Cape Girardeau County Commission's meeting Thursday, Jan. 18. The economic development organization now known as SE MO REDI had previously been known as Cape Girardeau Area Magnet until 2022...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst, right, and executive administrative assistant Kristi Nitsch listen during the commissioners' meeting Thursday, Jan. 18. Herbst led the meeting as Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy was unable to attend.
Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst, right, and executive administrative assistant Kristi Nitsch listen during the commissioners' meeting Thursday, Jan. 18. Herbst led the meeting as Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy was unable to attend.

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and local attorney Jason Crowell were appointed to the SE MO REDI board of advisers during the Cape Girardeau County Commission's meeting Thursday, Jan. 18.

The economic development organization now known as SE MO REDI had previously been known as Cape Girardeau Area Magnet until 2022.

"That group has reorganized as the SE MO REDI board with new bylaws and organizational policies, so with that we need to appoint two members to that board to represent Cape Girardeau County," Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said.

Herbst presided over Thursday's meeting because Tracy was unable to attend.

During the meeting, county highway administrator Allen Friedrich presented his annual report, which the commissioners accepted.

Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said he would like to see how many miles of roads had been paved over with asphalt in recent years in future reports.

"I know one of the things that we are really concentrating on more now it seems like is trying to do more overlays," Koeper said. "The new roads have slowed down because of the overlays and the price of asphalt has gone up and up and up, so a lot of our effort is trying to save what we've got."

Local News
