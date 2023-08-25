Commercial building razed in Cape

A commercial building at 2146 William St. in Cape Girardeau, which shares a parking lot with Town Plaza Shopping Center, was demolished Thursday, Aug. 24. A more recent occupant of the structure was the former My Marie Restaurant, which served Caribbean Creole cuisine. The building has housed a number of businesses over the past 50 years, including the original occupant, Ponderosa Steakhouse, which opened in 1973. The site also has been host to Room Mates Sleep Center, Kowloon Chinese Buffet, Imperial Chinese Restaurant and Hibachi Super Buffet. A new Rhodes convenience store is planned for the location. A building next door at 2148 William St., near the intersection with Kingshighway, is also scheduled to be razed to make way for a two-tenant development, the Southeast Missourian has learned. Southeast Missourian