All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 25, 2023

Commercial building razed in Cape

A commercial building at 2146 William St. in Cape Girardeau, which shares a parking lot with Town Plaza Shopping Center, was demolished Thursday, Aug. 24...

Southeast Missourian
A commercial building at 2146 William St. in Cape Girardeau, which shares a parking lot with Town Plaza Shopping Center, was demolished Thursday, Aug. 24. A more recent occupant of the structure was the former My Marie Restaurant, which served Caribbean Creole cuisine. The building has housed a number of businesses over the past 50 years, including the original occupant, Ponderosa Steakhouse, which opened in 1973. The site also has been host to Room Mates Sleep Center, Kowloon Chinese Buffet, Imperial Chinese Restaurant and Hibachi Super Buffet. A new Rhodes convenience store is planned for the location. A building next door at 2148 William St., near the intersection with Kingshighway, is also scheduled to be razed to make way for a two-tenant development, the Southeast Missourian has learned.
A commercial building at 2146 William St. in Cape Girardeau, which shares a parking lot with Town Plaza Shopping Center, was demolished Thursday, Aug. 24. A more recent occupant of the structure was the former My Marie Restaurant, which served Caribbean Creole cuisine. The building has housed a number of businesses over the past 50 years, including the original occupant, Ponderosa Steakhouse, which opened in 1973. The site also has been host to Room Mates Sleep Center, Kowloon Chinese Buffet, Imperial Chinese Restaurant and Hibachi Super Buffet. A new Rhodes convenience store is planned for the location. A building next door at 2148 William St., near the intersection with Kingshighway, is also scheduled to be razed to make way for a two-tenant development, the Southeast Missourian has learned.Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy