SIKESTON, Mo. — It all began as a friendship.

Kenny King, pastor of Smith Chapel in Sikeston with a black congregation, and William Marshall of Trinity Baptist with a white congregation struck up a friendship after a Fields of Faith event in October 2017. The two pastors began meeting for lunch and talking about their beliefs and their views on the word of God.

Now, the two churches have merged, bringing together black and white at the newly named Grace Bible Fellowship.

The thought of merging the two churches wasn’t even on the radar when Marshall heard King speak at Fields of Faith in 2017.

“I’ve been here for about 14 years and always been looking for a like-minded brother,” Marshall said. “At Fields of Faith, he was up there preaching, and I was like, ‘I need to know this guy.’ I think I messaged him through Facebook.”

The two started meeting for lunch and talked about their ministries and encouraging each other.

“We realized that we had similar views as far as the word of God and our beliefs,” King said. “We had a similar passion for racial reconciliation, especially within the church. William had been doing some ministry down on the West End, and I came back to Sikeston with the same idea of racial reconciliation.”

What began as conversations over barbecue progressed to visiting each other’s church. King preached at Trinity Baptist while Marshall took to the pulpit at Smith Chapel. Both realized they enjoyed it, and the congregations seemed to like it as well. After doing it again earlier this year, the conversation began to switch to what it could be in the long-term.

“My church was kind of in transition, and his was trying to figure out the next step,” King said. “We were healthy; we were trying to figure out what’s next. So he had the crazy idea of looking into merging the churches.”

Both King and Marshall started talking to their congregations about the merger and didn’t receive any push back.

“Everybody was kind of excited about it, and here we go,” King said.

Both churches voted individually to merge Sept. 8. The first service as one congregation was Sept. 15, and the transition has been a smooth one so far. The charter members of the church, numbering 85, voted Sept. 22 to name the church Grace Bible Fellowship.

Marshall said one of the reasons for the smooth transition is neither of the churches was in a position where they needed to close their doors.

“I think some people might view this as an act of desperation,” Marshall said. “Two churches are not going to survive, and so they have to come together, but that wasn’t the situation. Both churches were in a healthy situation, and we were able to avoid some pitfalls because of that.”