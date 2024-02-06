Coming this Weekend: TigerBots Task-Testing Technology

Students of the TigerBots robotics club at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School and club supervisor and teacher Julianna West, left, watch Tuesday as they test the robot they plan to take to the Missouri High School VEX State Championship this weekend. ...

Students of the TigerBots robotics club at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School and club supervisor and teacher Julianna West, left, watch Tuesday as they test the robot they plan to take to the Missouri High School VEX State Championship this weekend. The aim is for the robot to transfer balls from one goal to another. They are competing against other high schoolers and are the only junior high team. See more on the TigerBots club and West's robotics class in this Weekend's Good Times. Sarah Yenesel