Abbi James reacts to her goldendoodle, Moseby, jumping to fetch a ball during Doggy Swim Day at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center on Saturday in Cape Girardeau. ...

Abbi James reacts to her goldendoodle, Moseby, jumping to fetch a ball during Doggy Swim Day at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center on Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Read about and see more photos of the event in the Weekend Good Times section. Sarah Yenesel