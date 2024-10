Taekwondo athlete Ghenadii Bitco leaps over volunteers from the audience to break a wood plank Wednesday at Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. Bitco, a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter who began learning taekwondo to escape his abusive childhood, spoke at the church about the sport and how it brought him to faith in God. Read more about Bitco in the Weekend Southeast Missourian. Monica Obradovic