A group of Kappa Beta Gamma members from Southeast Missouri State University plunge in 39-degree water during the 15th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau. The event raises money for Special Olympics Missouri. Read about it and see more photos in the next Weekend Good Times section. Sarah Yenesel