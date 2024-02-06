'Coming back to the roots' music show scheduled for Friday, Nov. 3

Those with roots in Southeast Missouri seem to come back. This is true for musical and visual artist Samuel P, as well as Ashley Byrne, who is also a musician. Samuel is a hip-hop artist who graduated from Jackson High School in 2007. He has since moved and made roots with his music in St. Louis.

He said he has been making music since he was in college and created a following while in a rap group at the University of Missouri. Following graduation, he started his solo career, which he is still pursuing.

On Friday, Nov. 3, he along with Byrne, Surtsey and Community Sadness will be performing at Spectrum Record Lounge, 113 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. Samuel called it a "back to the roots" night.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play in Cape (Girardeau) and for whatever reason it's never really worked out. So finally we got it put together and it's just exciting." Samuel said.

Along with this being a hometown music night for Samuel, he said it will be a beautiful eclectic evening with four different genres of bands playing for everyone to enjoy.

Ashley Byrne submitted