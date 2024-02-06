'Coming back to the roots' music show scheduled for Friday, Nov. 3

Those with roots in Southeast Missouri seem to come back. This is true for musical and visual artist Samuel P, as well as Ashley Byrne, who is also a musician. Samuel is a hip-hop artist who graduated from Jackson High School in 2007. He has since moved and made roots with his music in St. Louis.
He said he has been making music since he was in college and created a following while in a rap group at the University of Missouri. Following graduation, he started his solo career, which he is still pursuing.
On Friday, Nov. 3, he along with Byrne, Surtsey and Community Sadness will be performing at Spectrum Record Lounge, 113 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. Samuel called it a "back to the roots" night.
"It's always been a dream of mine to play in Cape (Girardeau) and for whatever reason it's never really worked out. So finally we got it put together and it's just exciting." Samuel said.
Along with this being a hometown music night for Samuel, he said it will be a beautiful eclectic evening with four different genres of bands playing for everyone to enjoy.
Samuel said while his music style is hip-hop, he puts themes of surrealism into his art.
"I kind of like putting dreams out through music and visuals. The uncanny, absurd things you might see in your dream. I try to paint a picture through words, if you will," Samuel said about the lyrics of his songs.
Along with creating art through music, he is big on visuals. He has created many music videos and one piece of art he is most proud of is his "Mystery at the Dinner Table" music video he filmed.
"It's just interesting. I've asked a lot of people who have watched it, 'What do you think this means?', and I get a different answer all the time, which is what I want," Samuel said about this particular music video.
Along with his own music video, he said he has done many music videos for those of his musician friends, such as Byrne.
All of Samuel P's, Byrne's and Surtsey's music is available on all streaming services, as well as their music videos on YouTube.
Those who plan on attending will be able to enjoy some hip-hop, rock screamo and Americana county. This is a 21 and older show with a $10 cover fee.
"It's going to be a family affair. We're all excited and happy to be in Cape performing in front of family and friends," Samuel said about the show.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.