Comic-book writer Roy Thomas to visit uptown Jackson in February

Two local organizations have come together to commemorate the work and upbringing of nationally renowned comic-book writer, editor and Jackson native Roy Thomas -- co-creator of Wolverine -- from 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

The celebration will be held at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.

This is the fourth year for the event -- with each year featuring a different artist -- and is titled "2019 February Annual: A Celebration of Roy Thomas."

Thomas succeeded Stan Lee as editor-in-chief at Marvel Comics and was a writer at DC Comics. He attended Jackson High School, St. Paul Lutheran School and also is a Southeast Missouri State University alumnus.

Cape Girardeau County History Center director and member of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization design committee Carla Jordan labeled the upcoming event as a midwinter celebration of arts and culture.

"All the businesses stay open; they decorate all their windows," Jordan said. "I want to call [Thomas] 'hometown hero,' but he won't let me."

This year's theme is superheroes, she said, and will serve as a cultural prelude to Cape Comic Con.

"We're going to use some of his quotes; we're going to use word art with the characters," she said. "It's totally cool."

Jordan said, "There are some artists that work upstairs at the software company, and they are making a Wolverine exhibit for me in the lobby."