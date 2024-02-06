Comic-book writer Roy Thomas to visit uptown Jackson in February

Two local organizations have come together to commemorate the work and upbringing of nationally renowned comic-book writer, editor and Jackson native Roy Thomas -- co-creator of Wolverine -- from 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23.
The celebration will be held at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
This is the fourth year for the event -- with each year featuring a different artist -- and is titled "2019 February Annual: A Celebration of Roy Thomas."
Thomas succeeded Stan Lee as editor-in-chief at Marvel Comics and was a writer at DC Comics. He attended Jackson High School, St. Paul Lutheran School and also is a Southeast Missouri State University alumnus.
Cape Girardeau County History Center director and member of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization design committee Carla Jordan labeled the upcoming event as a midwinter celebration of arts and culture.
"All the businesses stay open; they decorate all their windows," Jordan said. "I want to call [Thomas] 'hometown hero,' but he won't let me."
This year's theme is superheroes, she said, and will serve as a cultural prelude to Cape Comic Con.
"We're going to use some of his quotes; we're going to use word art with the characters," she said. "It's totally cool."
Jordan said, "There are some artists that work upstairs at the software company, and they are making a Wolverine exhibit for me in the lobby."
Event details had not been finalized as of Friday, but Jordan confirmed there will be "some type of student event" along with an exhibit within the history center presenting Thomas' life story.
Photos of Thomas with Stan Lee will be on display, she said, along with an exhibit depicting Palace Theatre, Thomas' job during the 1950s. An exhibit also will be displaying Jones Drug Store, where Thomas purchased his first comic book, Jordan said.
"The Saturday specifics are what we're working on right now, but he will be at the history center," she said.
Jordan said each year the event also includes a student workshop.
"It's always been painting or drawing, but what we're going to do this time is to host a comic-book character creation workshop," she said.
Thomas will conduct a seminar on scripting and creation, by reservation only, Jordan said.
"He's always [hosted one] with fifth graders, but I'm probably going to include high school students and SEMO students," she said.
And on that day, "all of uptown will be here," Jordan added.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632