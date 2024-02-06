Feb. 23 was declared Roy Thomas Day during a special ceremony during 2019 February Annual: A Celebration of Roy Thomas on Saturday in Jackson.

The daylong event highlighted Jackson native Thomas’ career as a comic book writer for Marvel Comics and DC Comics, editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics and initiator of dozens of comic books, including the first “Star Wars” comic book series.

Thomas follows in his predecessor Stan Lee’s footsteps, symbolically carrying the torch of other comic book icons that are long gone.

Friends, family and fellow comic book fanatics awaiting Thomas’ speech about his hometown filled the auditorium at Montgomery Bank Conference and Training Center in Jackson.

As the crowd cheered, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization board member Craig Milde said, “This (ceremony) is in tribute to our honored guest, rock star and native son.”

Uptown Jackson member Wanda Young presented the proclamation declaring the day on behalf of City of Jackson Mayor Dwain L. Hahs.

“So, I get an award for going to the Lutheran School, Jackson High School and [Southeast Missouri State University], that’s pretty good,” Thomas said jokingly, referring to the declaration.

Uptown Jackson vice president Tyler Wolfsberger presented Thomas a key to uptown Jackson.

Thomas’ manager and friend John Cimino gave Thomas an autographed letter from Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, congratulating Thomas on his accomplishments.

An excerpt from the letter reads:

“... Your town should be justly proud of producing such an esteemed writer, editor and historian.”

Thomas and his wife, Dann, were endowed a lifetime membership to the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society by Terri Tomlin, followed by a lifetime membership to the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.

“As one of my idols Yogi Berra says, ‘I want to thank everybody who made this night necessary,’” Thomas said. “It was very flattering when (Cape Girardeau County History Center director) Carla Jordan, who’s the real head honcho of all this, called me. I thought it was a crazy idea.”

Thomas joked that every time he visits Jackson, he has more trouble navigating the streets because of the growing number of roundabouts.

“I like traffic lights, I’m sorry. Roundabouts, I don’t know how to drive them,” he said. “I never liked them in England. I spent one night in 1970 driving for 20 minutes around one. ... My first wife was crying, ‘Where are we going?’”

He also reminisced of early childhood memories, including his first home on Greensferry Road in Jackson, which he visited Saturday, Thomas said.

The celebration continued in uptown Jackson at the Cape Girardeau County History Center among colorful window displays of fan art by Jackson High School students and Southeast’s Department of Art and Design.