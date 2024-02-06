Comedian Erica Rhodes reflects on career ahead of shows in Cape

Comedian Erica Rhodes once voiced Garrison Keillor's conscience on "A Prairie Home Companion" radio show. Now, she's on a standup comedy tour, and she's on for a four-show engagement starting Thursday at Laughing Gas Comedy in Cape Girardeau.

She's never appeared in Cape Girardeau before, but she has done a show in St. Louis, she said by phone Thursday.

Rhodes was also a semifinalist on "Bring the Funny," a standup comedy competition show on NBC.

"That was a cool opportunity to get seen by people," Rhodes said.

She said the competition aspect meant she was under more pressure than a normal show, "but I had fun doing it."

Comedian Erica Rhodes will perform this week at Laughing Gas Comedy in Cape Girardeau. Courtesy of Felicia Michaels

Rhodes said Jeff Foxworthy told her she really seems to know who she is. "That meant a lot that he saw that," she said.

Her career started when she was just 10 years old, voicing Garrison Keillor's conscience on "A Prairie Home Companion." But, she said, it wasn't immediately obvious to her that she should be in comedy.

"I never thought I was that funny until later in life," she said. "It took me a long time to really embrace it."

Rhodes was an actress, she said, a ballet dancer, a cellist. "I tried a lot of different performing types, and I have a lot of experience. The culmination of all that experience and not quite succeeding at any of it, that's what drew me to comedy."

Comedy is an opportunity to turn failures into success stories, she added.

"Things working out in your life is not so funny," Rhodes said. "It's not like I was horrible, but I definitely struggled to get work as an actress. I wasn't the best at ballet, I had trouble reading music as a cellist. I realized I could turn that into comedy fodder."