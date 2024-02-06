Column: I love little kids and dogs

I’ve always loved little kids, and I’ve always loved dogs, and they’ve almost always loved me back! It’s just those damned adults that I have problems with. Maybe I can explain why that is.

Let’s start with the little kids. They’re almost always cheerful, at least when I see them. Plus, they’re doing whatever makes them happy — skipping, singing, hugging each other (or perhaps a dog), etc. Even when they’re holding hands with an adult, which is their safety zone, you can see they’re ready to zip off into the real world and create cuteness cross currents wherever they go.

I think one of the main reasons I’m fond of the tiny tots is that they’re so guileless. They’ll say whatever comes into their little minds, which often turns out to be revealing, embarrassing, intelligent and/or amusing, sometimes all at the same time. I have a good example.

I’m a big baseball fan and have gone to many games in Marion, Ill., home of the Miners. For several seasons, there was a very popular vendor who roamed the stands with his distinctive call, “Peanuts, Cracker Jacks, ICE COLD BEER!” He said the beer part in a basso profundo voice, much deeper and very memorable. Believe me, he sold a LOT of beer!

My best friend Tony lives in Carterville, Ill., and also attends Miners games. Once, he was at church with his family, and there was a pause in the sermon. A small voice from the back was heard clearly as a 4- or 5-year-old little girl belted out, “Peanuts, Cracker Jacks, ICE COLD BEER!” Everyone laughed, of course. She’d noticed it got the crowd going at the ballpark and just wanted to insert the same enthusiasm at the (to her) appropriate time. The fact that she was in church never occurred to her, which is the best part.