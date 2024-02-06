Column: I love little kids and dogs

I’ve always loved little kids, and I’ve always loved dogs, and they’ve almost always loved me back! It’s just those damned adults that I have problems with. Maybe I can explain why that is.
Let’s start with the little kids. They’re almost always cheerful, at least when I see them. Plus, they’re doing whatever makes them happy — skipping, singing, hugging each other (or perhaps a dog), etc. Even when they’re holding hands with an adult, which is their safety zone, you can see they’re ready to zip off into the real world and create cuteness cross currents wherever they go.
I think one of the main reasons I’m fond of the tiny tots is that they’re so guileless. They’ll say whatever comes into their little minds, which often turns out to be revealing, embarrassing, intelligent and/or amusing, sometimes all at the same time. I have a good example.
I’m a big baseball fan and have gone to many games in Marion, Ill., home of the Miners. For several seasons, there was a very popular vendor who roamed the stands with his distinctive call, “Peanuts, Cracker Jacks, ICE COLD BEER!” He said the beer part in a basso profundo voice, much deeper and very memorable. Believe me, he sold a LOT of beer!
My best friend Tony lives in Carterville, Ill., and also attends Miners games. Once, he was at church with his family, and there was a pause in the sermon. A small voice from the back was heard clearly as a 4- or 5-year-old little girl belted out, “Peanuts, Cracker Jacks, ICE COLD BEER!” Everyone laughed, of course. She’d noticed it got the crowd going at the ballpark and just wanted to insert the same enthusiasm at the (to her) appropriate time. The fact that she was in church never occurred to her, which is the best part.
Dogs are guileless too, of course, and have all the innocence of creatures free of sin, unless you count peeing on the rug or digging up the garden. They’re always ridiculously happy to see their owners, even if their owner happens to be a politician or something equally bad, like a serial killer. When you see their happy faces and waggy tails, it’s impossible to be unhappy. They’ll kiss on you even if you haven’t taken a bath lately. And they show their affection even when they’ve had a bad day, going to the vet’s for shots or losing a prized bone, for example.
Judging from the judge shows, humans have a huge problem with the concept of faithfulness. Cheating on your spouse or significant other seems to be rampant these days. On the other hand, I don’t ever remember hearing that a dog was unfaithful to its owner. They’ll stick with you no matter what, even if you don’t always share your dinner. The only way they leave usually is by death, and even then, there’s still a deep connection.
I’ve heard people say they don’t want a dog because “they don’t live long enough,” a normal lifespan being around 15 years or so. However, I’ve always felt there’s a message for us in seeing their whole lives within ours. The message is profound, if simple: don’t think you’re going to live forever, either! Live life to the fullest, and make every day count. Your clock is ticking just like theirs is. It’s not an accident “dog” has the same letters as “God.”
So enjoy the little kids, and enjoy the dogs. They help make our world a wonderful place. Their innocence, their enthusiasm, their pure type of love are a boon to man (and woman) kind! I’ve owned a number of wonderful dogs over the years, and I wouldn’t have given any away for love or money. I’ve known a number of little kids, too. One of the best parts of that experience has been my ability to give them back to their “owners” afterwards. But I still love them!
The adults, on the other hand, are still on probation.
