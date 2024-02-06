Column: FFA instills values that last for a lifetime

The last few years on the farm, I was managing it and other tracts we farmed for stretches at a time as Uncle S.P. was in the National Guard and often had to leave for a couple or three weeks at a time.

I enjoyed every day on the farm, even if some portions of those days were less than awesome. Those times mostly involved pulling muddy, slimy spills from rice field levees in the dog days of August or standing in the middle of a soybean field while a plane dropped chemicals from overhead, some of which -- "SunRain" comes to mind -- smelled like rotting fish, which meant I smelled like rotting fish afterward.

So, when I joined the FFA chapter in ninth grade, I was already a budding farmer. I had the hydraulic fluid-stained hands and drying hip boots behind the cab of my truck to prove it.

For my FFA project, I partnered with my uncle in a little hog operation. We had a pretty tidy arrangement -- he provided the capital; I provided the labor. Over those four years, I learned many life and business lessons.

Check the fences. Check them again. And if you find a fence that needs mending, fix it quickly on your schedule. Otherwise, have the good sense not to say, "Oh, not much," when your uncle asks you what you're doing for a few hours on a hot, hot, hot July 4 day. Trust me when I say a burger doesn't taste as good after you've been standing in pig slop for a while mending the corners on two fenced lots.

Don't turn your back on a 635-pound boar. If you do, make sure you're wearing jeans you don't mind getting torn off by the barbed wire fence he will pin you against.

Make a legal will before you jump into a birthing shack to get an 800-pound sow off a squealing piglet. She won't know you're just trying to help.

Not everyone knows those things. If you're not a farmer, you wouldn't need to.

A typical FFA year involved furthering my project and participating in activities to raise funds for the chapter. We sold flowers and vegetables out of the greenhouse, fruit boxes at Christmastime and tower deer stands we welded together in the shop. We used those funds to attend competitions locally and at the state level, and those experiences gave us confidence in our abilities and introduced us to other folks who became comrades in our agricultural pursuits.

On the day before each Christmas break, we threw ourselves a wild-game lunch, showing up in the pre-dawn hours to cook who-knows-what -- deer, duck, goose and probably some things we didn't want to identify. Great times!

My senior year, a new agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor came in, and he was gung-ho. He had us involved in activities with chapters in our area and wrangled an invitation for me and the vice president of the chapter to go on the local TV station to promote FFA Week. I learned another lesson that day: When your interview partner freezes during a TV interview, give him a second or two to answer the question and then jump in to end the awkward silence. Also, don't give him too much grief on the ride home.

My four years in FFA taught many things that stay with me today. I cherish the work ethic. I appreciate the camaraderie. I value the satisfaction that comes from the life cycle of a crop or a pig-birthing sow.

I can't put my hands on my FFA jacket today. But what that jacket stands for, those values remain.

Rick Fahr is editor of the Southeast Missourian.