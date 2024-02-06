All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 2, 2017

Columbia woman accused of abandoning man's corpse

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A 55-year-old woman has been charged with abandonment of a corpse after a decaying body was found in a Columbia apartment. Prosecutors filed the charge Tuesday against Deborah Berardi of Columbia who is jailed in Boone County on $20,000 bond. ...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A 55-year-old woman has been charged with abandonment of a corpse after a decaying body was found in a Columbia apartment.

Prosecutors filed the charge Tuesday against Deborah Berardi of Columbia who is jailed in Boone County on $20,000 bond. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

Columbia police said in a news release her arrest Tuesday night during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 came one day after the body of 60-year-old Steven Summa was discovered. A probable-cause statement said he appeared to have been dead several days before an employee of a property-management company found his body.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Police said preliminary autopsy results didn’t indicate foul play. Toxicology results are pending.

Berardi listed Summa as her spouse on a utility account.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meetin...
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 17
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy