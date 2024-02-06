All sections
NewsOctober 22, 2017

Columbia school moves closer to dropping Lee reference

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A new name is being sought for a Missouri elementary school that originally was named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported a committee was picked last week to come up with recommendations on what to call the century-old Columbia school. Twenty-five years ago, the school became Lee Expressive Art Elementary School, with the Lee standing for "learn, explore, express."

In the wake of a deadly car attack at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a board that is made up of parents, teachers and administrators voted to formally request the Columbia Board of Education start the process of renaming the school.

The renaming committee includes a parent, a staff member, a student and community members.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

State News
