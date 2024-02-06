Columbia police to build levee in search for missing Missouri woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A levee will be built on a river in Missouri where police have previously searched for the body of a missing Chinese woman.

Columbia police announced Wednesday a levee will be extended into the Lamine River near Boonville to help in the search for the body of Mengqi Ji Elledge, who was reported missing Oct. 10. Her husband, Joseph Lamine, is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Divers have searched the river before without success.