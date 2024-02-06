Columbia decreases education requirements for police

City manager Mike Matthes first noted during his 2018 budget address lowering the education requirements will make it easier for the city to attract applicants for the police force. The city has budgeted money to pay for more than 170 police officers but struggles to keep those positions filled.

Matthes said decreasing the educational requirements would allow people such as “veterans returning from Afghanistan or officers from other departments” to join.

