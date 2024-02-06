Columbia bans so-called conversion therapy

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Columbia has banned so-called conversion therapy for minors.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported the City Council voted unanimously Monday to become the first Missouri city to ban the practice.

"Conversion therapy" is the scientifically discredited practice of using therapy to "convert" LGBTQ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations.

A Democratic state lawmaker proposed a statewide ban on so-called conversion therapy during this year's annual legislative session. But the bill didn't get a hearing in the Republican-led Legislature.