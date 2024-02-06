College, mining company partner for job retention training

A regional college and one of Missouri's largest mining operations have teamed up to improve employee skills and promote job retention.

The St. Louis-based Doe Run Co. received a $1.2 million grant from Missouri One Start Job Retention Training Program. In late August, the company utilized the grant in part to partner with Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri. The college will provide various kinds of training to employees.

Michele Shore, director of workforce development at MAC, said the college has been working with Doe Run since January. The initial partnership came about because of another grant, a $25,000 Missouri Apprenticeships in Manufacturing Program grant.

The JRTP grant supplements existing training efforts brought about by the previous grant award.

"Mineral Area College is passionate about our mining industry," Shore said. "We have so much of it here in Southeast Missouri, so having this new partnership with Doe Run is going to be a great opportunity to show what they have to offer in terms of careers. And not just Doe Run, but all our local mining companies."

The college supplies mechanical maintenance training to Doe Run workers. From hand tools to pump systems to technical math, a variety of industrial maintenance topics are covered.