College, mining company partner for job retention training

A regional college and one of Missouri's largest mining operations have teamed up to improve employee skills and promote job retention.
The St. Louis-based Doe Run Co. received a $1.2 million grant from Missouri One Start Job Retention Training Program. In late August, the company utilized the grant in part to partner with Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri. The college will provide various kinds of training to employees.
Michele Shore, director of workforce development at MAC, said the college has been working with Doe Run since January. The initial partnership came about because of another grant, a $25,000 Missouri Apprenticeships in Manufacturing Program grant.
The JRTP grant supplements existing training efforts brought about by the previous grant award.
"Mineral Area College is passionate about our mining industry," Shore said. "We have so much of it here in Southeast Missouri, so having this new partnership with Doe Run is going to be a great opportunity to show what they have to offer in terms of careers. And not just Doe Run, but all our local mining companies."
The college supplies mechanical maintenance training to Doe Run workers. From hand tools to pump systems to technical math, a variety of industrial maintenance topics are covered.
"Under those particular programs, we're helping them prepare to take tests, and when they pass those tests they move to the next level. This is giving them the opportunity to be promoted," Shore said.
April Main, Doe Run's human resources manager, said the training consists of classroom learning, on-the-job experience and an online curriculum.
"We love hiring from our communities, and we want people who are already here to feel like they have the opportunity to grow their career," Main said. "Our intention is not just to provide jobs, but to provide careers for our employees. That's why we're so focused on training and development."
So far, 41 Doe Run employees have completed the training, Shore said. Hundreds more are currently participating.
Doe Run operates four mines and four mill concentrators, excavating lead, copper, zinc and other metals, primarily for the battery industry. The company has around 1,200 employees.
Main said much of the training is done around the company's West Fork Mine location in Reynolds County.
Grants such as the JRTP's are available to eligible Missouri businesses of all sizes to train new or existing workers. Shore said local community colleges would be good contacts for any interested businesses to learn more.
