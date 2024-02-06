College class of 2020 will graduate into wobbly economy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With graduation looming, the future is looking a lot less bright than it did just a few months ago for college seniors.

They are entering a job market flooded with tens of millions of workers who have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus, The Kansas City Star reports.

Margaret Simms, a nonresident fellow at the Urban Institute, described the situation as "dire," saying experienced workers will be the first to return to work as businesses reopen and move beyond skeleton staffing.

Erica Overfelt, a senior journalism student from the University of Missouri who lost her job at Columbia's Arc Recreation Center early in the pandemic, knows firsthand the anxiety of leaving school and stepping into the unknown. She said she feels college students have been "left in the dark."

After a brief stay with her parents in Jefferson City after the campus shut down, she is back in her apartment, struggling to pay the rent.

Juaquin Robles, a 23-year-old New York University senior visiting MU through a fellowship with the Missouri Democratic Party, originally planned to move to Washington, D.C., post-graduation. Now, he's not so sure.