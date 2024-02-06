All sections
NewsJune 26, 2018

Colleague cracks Sen. McCaskill's rib with Heimlich maneuver

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has cracked a rib of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill while performing the Heimlich maneuver on the fellow Democrat when she began choking. A spokesman for Manchin told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that McCaskill began choking during a luncheon for Senate Democrats on Thursday. Manchin, from West Virginia, used the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the blockage in McCaskill's throat, but he cracked a rib in the process...

Associated Press
Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., speaks to supporters May 18 at the opening of her campaign field office in Ferguson, Missouri.
Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., speaks to supporters May 18 at the opening of her campaign field office in Ferguson, Missouri.Bill Boyce ~ Associated Press, file

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has cracked a rib of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill while performing the Heimlich maneuver on the fellow Democrat when she began choking.

A spokesman for Manchin told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that McCaskill began choking during a luncheon for Senate Democrats on Thursday. Manchin, from West Virginia, used the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the blockage in McCaskill's throat, but he cracked a rib in the process.

McCaskill said she's "really grateful to Joe." She added "a little bit of a sore rib for a couple of weeks is no big deal."

The Missouri senator said she would not be hugging people when she appeared at a dinner in St. Louis late last week.

