All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 20, 2025

Collaborative efforts spotlighted as Sikeston leaders engage state lawmakers on regional growth priorities

Sikeston leaders recently engaged Missouri lawmakers to discuss regional growth priorities, focusing on infrastructure, workforce expansion, and river transportation improvements to boost local development.

Standard Democrat
Sikeston Chamber/Economic Development/Tourism CEO Marcie Lawson, who also was on the “This Week in Missouri Politics Show” with Scott Faughn during the week of Feb. 10.
Sikeston Chamber/Economic Development/Tourism CEO Marcie Lawson, who also was on the “This Week in Missouri Politics Show” with Scott Faughn during the week of Feb. 10. Photo provided

SIKESTON — Sikeston community leaders recently met with Missouri state legislators to discuss local priorities as they continue to work for the local community.

Sikeston leaders hosted a Listening Post session Monday, Feb. 10 for Missouri senators and representatives along with representatives from neighboring districts, and Missouri Department of Economic Development leadership.

During the session, Sikeston leaders shared their top priority, Future I-57 along with their proactive approach to preparing our region for growth, which is:

Infrastructure to upgrade Hwy 60 to interstate standards.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Increase and strengthen area workforce with the expansion of the Sikeston Career and Technology Center.

Strengthen Mississippi River Transportation at both the Dorena Hickman Ferry in Mississippi County and the Port Authority in New Madrid County.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, State Rep. David Dolan announced the Sikeston delegation on the House Floor where they were joined by State Rep. Donnie Brown and State Rep. Cameron Parker. The delegation then met with State Sen. Jamie Burger and Sen. Jason Bean to further discuss the priorities.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have these strong, collaborative, and invested leaders representing Southeast Missouri,” said Sikeston Chamber/Economic Development/Tourism CEO Marcie Lawson, who also was on the “This Week in Missouri Politics Show” with Scott Faughn earlier this week.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 20
Snow blankets region, ushering in frigid temperatures
NewsFeb. 20
Wayne Wallingford to be City of Cape legislative consultant
NewsFeb. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-20-25
NewsFeb. 19
Police report 2-20-25

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The white man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Black teen who rang a wrong doorbell dies
NewsFeb. 19
The white man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Black teen who rang a wrong doorbell dies
Jackson aldermen discuss speed limit changes at snowed-in meeting
NewsFeb. 19
Jackson aldermen discuss speed limit changes at snowed-in meeting
7 Chileans charged with burglarizing the homes of Mahomes, Burrow and other star athletes
NewsFeb. 19
7 Chileans charged with burglarizing the homes of Mahomes, Burrow and other star athletes
Our opinion: Implement security measures before a problem arises
NewsFeb. 19
Our opinion: Implement security measures before a problem arises
No business like snow business
NewsFeb. 19
No business like snow business
Cape council approves acquiring temporary construction easements for sidewalk project
NewsFeb. 19
Cape council approves acquiring temporary construction easements for sidewalk project
Police report 2-18-25
NewsFeb. 18
Police report 2-18-25
Rapid SOS delivering enhanced 911 coverage locally
NewsFeb. 18
Rapid SOS delivering enhanced 911 coverage locally
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy